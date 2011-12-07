StyleCaster
NSFW: Live Nude Girls — The Best Of The Pirelli Calendar

NSFW: Live Nude Girls — The Best Of The Pirelli Calendar

Spencer Cain

Spencer Cain
by
This year’s Pirelli calendar is officially here — and as it doesn’t disappoint. As usual, it was shot by a world-renowned photographer, Mario Sorrenti (the first time an Italian has shot for the famed Italian company, we might add). Past photogs have included Karl Lagerfeld, Annie Leibovitz, Terry Richardson, and Mario Testino.

Basically, the calendar involves hot, hot models and and one well-known actress (i.e. Milla Jovovich) naked relaxing on the beach in Corsica. Really, what more could you want? Anyway, click through the gallery and take a look at my favorite pictures from this year’s flesh fest (obviouslyKate Moss is included…I mean, come on!).

Saskia de Brauw

Kate Moss

Milla Jovovich

Natasha Poly

Rinko Kikuchi

