NSFW: Girls Debut Lust For Life Music Video

On-the-rise Californian indie rock band, Girls, originally gained a lot of attention not just for their fuzzy beach party sound and muffled drums, but for lead singer Christopher Owens’ backstory. Raised in a cult where his brother was medically neglected as a baby and his mother was often forced into prostitution, Owens’ story is a fascinating look into the Children of God cult. You would not expect someone with such a traumatic childhood to write music that borrows from indie pop, lo-fi, and peppy music.

Today, Girls debuted the X-rated version of their music video, “Lust For Life.” The song already had a music video, which was just teetering into sexually inappropriate or vulgar even. However, this new version strips all of the suggestive elements and presents you with a very NSFW video. Although nothing horrifying happens per se, it is a little unsettling to suddenly see someone’s junk on your monitor. Anyway, enjoy!

Girls’ album, “Album” is available now.