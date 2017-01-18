NSFW!! Bella Thorne Re-Posts Pics of Alleged Ex-Boyfriend NAKED

Twitter has been a, um, lively place for Bella Thorne in recent weeks. First Charlie Puth broke up with her via tweet after Thorne tweeted pics of herself in mid-liplock with him, and the internet went crazy because last we’d all checked, she was hot and heavy with Tyler Posey. Puth thought he’d made a cuckold out of Posey, and he was none too pleased.

Thorne cleared that all up—she and Posey were already through, Puth was just a “friend,” blah blah—but couldn’t resist taking to Twitter once again to repost a trio of photographs of another ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin—naked as the day is long. “Haha I’m telling you this isn’t greggs dick,” Thorne wrote.

OK. Let’s unpack this for a second. First of all, pic #1 is definitely of Sulkin. It’s his face. NBD. The second is of a torso that certainly looks as though it could be Sulkin’s, and since Thorne said nothing about the photo not being of his torso, we’re going to go ahead and assume that this is, indeed, Sulkin’s perfectly toned midsection.

But then there’s that third photo, which definitely displays someone’s penis. Whose it is—well, that’s a question for the ages.

To back up a tic, Thorne ostensibly reposted the triptych of Sulkin (or whomever it is) to defend him. Another Twitter user, who goes by the name of “comproimse,” tweeted the pics yesterday, alongside videos of someone—allegedly Sulkin—touching himself. So—Thorne’s just being a Good Samaritan, defending her ex’s honor. By reposting penis pics.

This maleficent tweeter also posted a video of Posey touching himself, which is a bit more damning. We can see his face in the vid, so it’s harder to deny it’s him, but who knows—with the magical combination of video-alteration software and the internet, anything is possible.

In any event, this rampaging tweeter has dubbed Thorne unsafe from controversy as well, and is trying to drag her into the drama. “Hey bby gurl dm me so we can expose some more 😘,” she tweeted at Thorne. Eek.

As for Sulkin, he’s apparently trying to remain chill about the whole thing.

How was everyone’s day, indeed. Yeesh.