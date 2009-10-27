NSFW: Amy Winehouse Has Nip Slip at Q Awards Ceremony

It’s been a little while since Amy Winehouse has done something vulgar, offensive, or concerning. Well, last night Winehouse’s boob fell out of her dress at the Q Magazine awards. I guess she’s just kind of overcompensating to maintain her average after a dry spell…

Meanwhile, Amy Winehouse arrived to the awards ceremony with her 13-year-old goddaughter Dionne Bromfield and her recently enlarged breasts bursting out of a cocktail dress. A little before 8 pm, Winehouse changed into a corset top and miniskirt and umm…Ta-dah!!

Amy Winehouse’s nip slip in a corset dress. Photo via Daily Mail UK.

BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE!

Winehouse then went missing (how do you lose Amy Winehouse? Her hair is like a buoy at sea; it’s specifically designed to be seen at all times.) during the time she was supposed to award Don Letts with the award for “Most Inspirational Artist.” After Letts took his seat again without his award, Winehouse graciously squirmed on to the stage and was promptly lectured by Letts for her indecent behavior interrupting the band The Specials‘ acceptance speech.

As everyone awkwardly left the stage and a stunned audience shifted in their seats, Winehouse grabbed the microphone and screamed, “I know you’ve been to these awards a million times, but give it up for The Specials!” The uncomfortable audience politely applauded.

Slow clap for Amy Winehouse… Slow slow slow slow clap.