Now You Can Pay For an ‘Invisible Boyfriend’—Just Don’t Fall In Love

Don’t have a special someone in your life, but want to make it look like you do? A new app called Invisible Boyfriend (and Invisible Girlfriend) wants to solve that problem.

Yes people, for a mere $24.99 a month, you’ll be able to create an online profile for a fantasy significant other, along with penning the “story” of how you met. From there, the service will send you text messages, voicemails, even handwritten notes. There are future plans to expand into gifts as well, like flowers delivered straight to your desk.

“The idea came to me when I was newly divorced, and people kept asking me if I was dating anyone, did I have a girlfriend” the app’s founder Matthew Homann, a former lawyer and founder of design strategy consultancy Kendeo, told us. “It was almost a decade ago when this was happening, so I just decided to buy the domain [Invisible Boyfriend].”

Homann didn’t do anything with it until he pitched the idea to a St.Louis hackathon in 2013, which his team ultimately won.

“[After that] we began coding, and immediately started getting press. The response was bigger than we anticipated, and that’s when we knew that we were solving a real problem.”

What’s been the most surprising byproduct of Invisible Boyfriend now that the service is available to the public is that some people are attesting to having actual feelings for the make-believe person behind the texts (in a similar vein to the movie “Her” when Joaquin Phoenix’ character falls in love with his operating system).

A Washington Post writer wrote of her experience: “I paid $25 for an Invisible Boyfriend, and I think I might be in love.” It seems ridiculous, but just try to think back to the last time a real-life boyfriend sent you a handwritten note.

To clarify who’s actually behind the correspondence, Homann shared that yes, there are live people sending messages, though it’s not a single person. Also, there’s no real personal contact—these people don’t have you cell phone number, or your email, so it would pretty hard to develop whatever you’re feeling into something deeper.

“Originally we wanted to be able to use a technology solution, but saw it was going to be a huge investment and we didn’t want to just cobble something together. We didn’t think a robot was going to be able to fool people.”

What’s obvious since the service launched just over a week ago is that demand is most definitely there. In the first two days after the site went live, 11,000 people created accounts and there were 300,000 visitors to the site, according to Homann. Because who needs a real boyfriend anyway?

Does an “Invisible Boyfriend” sound awesome or strange? Share your thoughts in the comments!