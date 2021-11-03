I Shop Online For a Living & This November I’m Buying a Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Do-Anything Pot, Cookie-Scented Candles

Scroll To See More Images

I like to think that I have a pretty cool job—I’m a commerce editor whose job is all about finding the best deals, reporting on popular fashion and skincare trends, and writing about all things beauty and lifestyle. This month is different than the rest, though, because Black Friday is upon us. I’m not talking about the sales holiday looming in the distance waiting for us all to take advantage of its deals. Oh, no. I’m saying that these once-a-year sales are already here. I’ve been spending my days writing about everything from Amazon’s early Black Friday sales to Target’s newly announced Holiday Best Deals event.

Now, these incredible events make for some very busy and very long work days, so this November, I’m shopping things that will get me out the door and to the office fast, keep me energized, and minimize as much stress as possible. I’m also swooping up a cookware piece that I know will make cooking dishes for Thanksgiving so much easier.

And, since the cold weather is upon us here in New York, I’m investing in candles that will warm up my apartment and fill it with a comforting aroma that’s so good, it makes staying in on the weekends more than worth it. I’ve also found a money-saving hack for getting new outfits every month for under $100. Read on for what I’m buying in November. And, as always, happy shopping!

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

There are few things in this world that bring me as much joy as a good breakfast sandwich. Because of this, I have the tendency to spend too much on buying these heaven-sent meals at coffee shops or restaurants. To quit this bad habit, without getting rid of the quick convenience of buying a sandwich from the deli, I bought this do-it-all-for-you device. It’s so simple to use–place in an english muffin, egg, cheese, and breakfast meat of your choice (you can even swap this part out for veggies and they cook just as well), turn the device on, and your meal is ready in minutes.

It’s so useful during busy mornings where I need sustenance, but don’t have much time to make a full spread meal. And, of course, it’s saving me money. Also worth mentioning: You don’t have to be a chef at all to get incredibly delicious results. Seriously, I’m getting shockingly good at making these and I do the bare minimum.

Nuuly Subscription

I have a lot on my November agenda, including a black tie wedding, work parties, and holidays with my SO’s family. I want to look great for all of these occasions, but don’t have the means to spend a bunch of cash on different outfits, so I’m doing Nuuly instead. You’ll see above all of the items I rented out for this month—for under $100. This clothing subscription service is like Rent The Runway for a more casual demographic. Think about the trendy people you see on Instagram. The clothes they wear are available here.

I’ve been using Nuuly for more than two years, and its customer service is unmatched. When the pandemic began, I brought only two of my six rented items back to my mom’s with me. I was stressed about sending back my items from my place in the city and where I was staying. Instead of charging me for the three months I spent with my mom when I was unable to send back my clothes, Nuuly’s customer service allowed me to keep these items free of charge. This understanding is incredibly appreciated (and rare).

Olivia Miller Wyatt Crossbody

I love designer handbags, but hate the price. Realistically speaking, it’s not normal to spend thousands of dollars on a handbag. So, to get an innovative and trendy style similar to the big name crafter, I’m shopping this puffy woven crossbody and plan to wear it nonstop throughout the winter. It looks so similar to a Bottega Veneta’s Cassette bag, yet costs 1/50 of the price. The sleek black design goes with absolutely everything in my closet, and is somehow sporty and chic at the same time. I plan to wear it everywhere from the gym to my favorite brunch spot.

Dr. Jart + Cryo Rubber Masks

My skin gets extremely dry in the winter, and these Dr. Jart+ face masks are the only thing that seems to soothe my cracked skin. Not only are they extremely hydrating, they also are cool to the touch. My favorite thing to do is to refrigerate these masks before application for an ever cooler effect. They come in a few different versions that are formulated with the likes of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and collagen. So, if you’re looking for an anti-aging spa treatment at home, these masks are for you.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

I can’t enjoy my coffee unless it’s piping hot, so I often would leave half-full mugs for waste once they cooled down. That’s no longer the case thanks to this mug that’s so advanced, you can control the exact temperature of your drinks in it—through an app. Choose between temperatures of 120°F – 145°F and enjoy knowing that your mug will keep the liquid at that exact temp for up to 1.5 hours. This is something I use a shocking amount. On chilly commutes, I’m grateful for its warming capabilities. I’ve had more than a few people ask me about it at the office, and I plan on buying this coffee-lover essential for a few of my caffeine -dependent friends.

Oh, and an added bonus: It charges on a really cool-looking coaster, so you don’t have to rely on a chunky cable.

Diptyque Biscuit Scented Candle

I have very specific candle taste. If the scent doesn’t make my mouth water or remind me of a fond childhood memory, I don’t want it. This biscuit scented candle from Diptyque does all of the above. It smells like gingerbread, icing, and nights when my mom would bake for hours, filling the house with the sweetest aroma possible. Now, Diptyque is known for crafting the finest candles on the market, but I think the brand has truly outdone itself with this one. It’s a holiday candle you need for your collection, trust me.

Anrabess Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress

This season is all about holiday gatherings, and having a go-to item in your closet for these makes the occasions so much less stressful. When I saw this turtleneck sweater dress on Amazon, I knew it was the perfect thing to wear going to my boyfriend’s family’s home for Thanksgiving, as well as for all of the Friendsgivings we’ll have in the city. It’s cute and comfortable, but loose enough to fit comfortably after a few rounds of turkey dinners. I’m going to pair it with tights and combat boots around my friends, and over-the-knee boots for dressier occasions.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag

These bags are everything plastic ones aren’t—reusable, dishwasher-safe, and fit for the freezer. My boyfriend’s mom introduced them to me, and showed me how the storage containers can stand upright in the fridge regardless of what they’re holding. What’s more, they won’t drip liquids out. I’m bringing them in my packed lunches and keeping leftovers safe with these.

Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment with Glycolic Acid

I pick acne and blackheads like it’s my job—yes, I know it’s bad for my skin, I just can’t stop. After trying a sample of this Liquid Gold exfoliating treatment once, I added it to my cart. That’s how impressed I was by its abilities at reducing all of the redness and scarring on my face. The fact that it does the same for wrinkles and fine lines is an added bonus. Don’t believe me? Take a look at the before and after pics here.

Classic Lined Clog Crocs

I have news for your all: These furry Crocs are the perfect office shoe. I change into them immediately when I get to my desk, and wear them all throughout the day. They’re extremely comfy, and durable enough to wear on any coffee runs. Sure, some people might chuckle at the sight at first, but trust me when I say that those same co-workers will be asking for the link you got these from once they realize how cozy their feet could be.

Our Place Perfect Pot

There’s a reason this is called the Perfect Pot—it does essentially everything you could ever want a piece of cookware to do. In fact, it replaces a whole set’s worth of items. The lightweight and non-stick ceramic pot functions as a Dutch oven, sauce pan, strainer, steamer, boiler, crisper, and baker. You can put it in the oven, keep it on the stove top, or use it as a mixing bowl. Truly, the possibilities are endless. It’s the one thing I’m relying on this Thanksgiving to cook up some seriously decadent side dishes.