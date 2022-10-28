Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Scroll To See More Images

If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you.

This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing your impulses and getting to the source of your frustrations. Although you may be tempted to argue, make sure you’re not just running in circles.

This month starts off with a bang, as a total lunar eclipse (aka a blood moon) rises at 16 degrees Taurus on November 8. In astrology, a blood moon always signifies a major breakthrough that eventually leads to an important spiritual shift. It may even signify that one chapter of your life is coming to an end and another one is about to begin. During eclipse season, the universe takes over the wheel and makes adjustments to your reality. If you’re veering away from your chosen path, an eclipse won’t hesitate to turn your life in the right direction, even if it’s the last thing we want to do.

This blood moon represents part II of the eclipse season story that began under the shadow of last month’s solar eclipse in Scorpio. As this upcoming lunar eclipse joins forces with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus, you can trust that no matter what happens, you’re exactly where you’re meant to be. Forming an opposition with unpredictable Uranus, this eclipse may coincide with an unexpected blow. Sometimes, the only way to change things for the better is to shake things up!

By November 16, the energy will begin to expand and renew. As Venus leaves behind the dark depths of Scorpio and enters free-spirited Sagittarius, it will encourage you to try something different! Embrace an open mind in your love life and your social life, because you’re feeling the urge to spice things up. As Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, you may find yourself stepping away from the details so that you can take in the full picture. However, nuance may be more difficult to detect, so keep your instinct to overlook something in check. Sagittarius season begins on November 22, followed by a new moon at 1 degrees Sagittarius on November 23. As the month comes to a close, you may hear the call to adventure growing louder and louder. Follower your curiosity and see where it leads you!

On November 23, Jupiter—planet of expansion and growth—will station direct at 28 degrees Pisces. This will bring Jupiter’s four-month-long retrograde to an end and leaving us with a reward for all that we’ve learned. You’re healing a part of your life that felt impossible to control with love and acknowledgement rather than anger and resentment.

The month ends at a crossroads, because on November 29, Mercury in expansive Sagittarius will oppose Mars in Gemini, the quintessential devil’s advocate. You may feel challenged during this time, as though you need to fight for your dreams and prove that you’re worthy of them. Debates may ensue, gauntlets may be thrown, and although it may feel tempting to take the bait, remember to pick your battles wisely and your methods keenly.

Here’s what your November 2022 horoscope has to say about the month ahead, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

The month begins with Mars—your ruling planet—retrograding through your third house of communication. You may struggle to get your point across during this time, prompting you to think or say things that you don’t necessarily mean. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

The high point of the month takes place on November 8, when a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse rises at 16 degrees Taurus and takes your life for a spin. This pivotal astrological event always happens in place of a full moon, only it’s a thousand times more intense. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

By November 8, a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus will lead to a revolution in your 12th house of spirituality. You may be discovering dormant psychic abilities during this time and unlock the key to certain mysteries on your mind. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

Jupiter retrograde comes to an end in fellow water sign Pisces as of November 23. As Jupiter stations direct in your ninth house of expansion and worldly wisdom, you’re being called to remember where your long-term goals lie. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Do things that make you feel alive and make you feel like being seen. You may even be embarking on a new romantic affair or diving deeper into a creative project by November 23, when a new moon in Sagittarius brings inspiration to your doorstep. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

Jupiter retrograde comes to an end on November 23, stationing direct in your seventh house of partnerships. This may signify a meaningful turning point in your relationship with someone, shining a light on what you’ve been able to build together. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Things will really begin to ramp up around November 8, when a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus makes adjustments to your relationships. You may find yourself letting go of your commitment to someone while embracing a healthier understanding of how a relationship works. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

If you’re struggling to see eye-to-eye in some of your relationships, it may have something to do with the fact that Mars is still retrograding through Gemini. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

Once a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus shakes things up in your fifth house of fun and pleasure on November 8, you may be come to terms with what you really want to express. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

Once Jupiter retrograde ends on November 23, you may receive a financial reward for all your hard work. Stay tuned for a raise or an unexpected windfall, because you may finally be receiving that check you’ve been waiting for. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re ready to put your money where your mouth is and take your goals to the next level, Pisces. The new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 is the perfect time to start! Read your full Pisces horoscope here.