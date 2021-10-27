Your November Horoscope Has Tons Of Cuffing Season Predictions

Scroll To See More Images

The month of November is full of ups and downs, so buckle your seatbelt! Your November 2021 horoscope takes off like a rocket when a new moon on November 4 rises in smoldering, passionate and intuitive Scorpio. This new moon will help you connect with where your heart stands and embrace an internal transformation.

However, this new moon will also oppose Uranus, which could lead to plenty of unexpected emotional breakthroughs. Don’t be surprised if your feelings about something serious suddenly change!

By November 5, Venus will enter steady, committed and ambitious Capricorn, which will help you take your relationships and your finances to new heights. When Venus is in Capricorn, you may find that your standards become higher; you don’t want to settle for someone who’s not right for you! Instead, you want to build a beautiful future with your lover—and if they’re not on board with your mission, they may just be wasting your time.

Mercury will also enter psychic, investigative and empathetic Scorpio on November 5, which could lead to some incredibly emotional conversations. Instead of discussing the weather, you’ll be far more interested in talking about what is deep, real and true. Embrace your ability to be vulnerable! You may even find yourself uncovering answers and discovering deeper truths more easily. After all, Scorpio is a detective at its core.

However, Mercury will run into a few problems by November 10. This is when Mercury will combine its power with Mars, which could lead to impulsive thinking, especially when communicating with others. Remember—the first thought that enters your mind doesn’t necessarily need to be said out loud! This surge of energy may feel like it has nowhere to go, as though something is blocking the path you want to take.

As the Mercury-Mars conjunction squares off with Saturn, it might pump the breaks, forcing you to overcome challenges and prove your willingness to win. Fortunately, it may feel easier to remove your ego from the situation by November 12. This is when the sun will trine Neptune, opening you up to a deeper love and a stronger sense of oneness with the universe. Let compassion lead the way, especially when it comes to compassion for yourself. This magical energy could even lead to a more vivid imagination, inspiring you to create more art!

The main highlight of November takes place on the 19, when the lunar eclipse will take place at 27 degrees Taurus. In astrology, a lunar eclipse happens in place of a full moon—only its energy is much more unpredictable and its impact far more significant. A lunar eclipse has the power to redirect the course of your life, evoking major changes that bring you closer to your ultimate destiny. Brace yourself, because the universe is about to tell you exactly where you’re meant to be!

Sagittarius season begins on November 21, bringing optimism, adventure and new perspectives into the mix. Let the free-spirited energy of Sagittarius help you take a step back and see things from a new angle. Chances are, some of your stubborn belief systems are preventing you from seeing a world of opportunity! Take a chance on something that gets your adrenaline pumping and see what it leads to.

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle November, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

As a new moon sends magic to your eighth house of debts and settlements on November 4, the cosmos are encouraging you to tie up loose ends that have been holding you back from making the commitments that inspire you! Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

On November 4, a new moon may reveal how you and the people you care about have changed. Growth is always tricky, but remember—you can try to grow together instead of growing apart. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

On November 4, a new moon will rise in your sixth house of health and work, encouraging you to review your patterns and reframe your organizational tactics. It’s a beautiful time to work on getting the most juice out of your squeeze! Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

On November 4, a new moon will glimmer in your fifth house of self-expression. This could lead to so many fascinating developments in your love life, but it could also be the artistic awakening you’ve been waiting for. Start doing your magic! Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

On November 4, a new moon will kindle a fire in your fourth house of domestic bliss, encouraging you to create a sacred space that allows you to let down your guard and be your most authentic self. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

As a new moon rises in your third house of communication on November 4, you’re starting off the month by participating in intellectual exchange and learning so many new things from others. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

Your month begins with an opportunity to set financial goals that will eventually lead to a much thicker wallet. On November 4, a new moon will invite abundance into your second house of money and stability, helping you build a rock-solid foundation. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

The month begins with a new moon in Scorpio on November 4, which will encourage you to take some serious leaps toward self-improvement. Use this new moon to remember how powerful you are and how powerful you have yet to become. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

As a new moon dawns in your 12th house of healing on November 4, it will be a chance to let go of what you’re no longer responsible for carrying and to find a sense of inner peace. Breathe in and breathe out. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

Taking place on November 4, the new moon will initiate a new beginning in your 11th house of community, encouraging you to join forces with people who support you and share your vision. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

The month begins with a brilliant opportunity to focus on your professional goals and zero in on everything you’re ready to accomplish. On November 4, a new moon will highlight your driven 10th house, encouraging you to prove yourself as a worthy competitor. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

On November 4, a new moon will send vibrant energy to your ninth house of adventure, encouraging you to take a step out of your comfort zone and challenge your perspective of the world. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.