November Is Here & Your Horoscope Predicts A Month Of Positive Growth

If you’ve been feeling like the past few months have been slow, sluggish and full of procrastination, you’re in luck—November will present you with an exciting, energetic shift. Your November 2020 horoscope begins with the sun in passionate, transformative and truth-seeking Scorpio, and things really get going when brainiac Mercury retrograde (finally!) comes to an end on November 3. This will help you think clearly, plan accordingly and stop focusing on the past. When Mercury re-enters Scorpio on November 10, it might even leave you with a revelation that completely blows your mind and helps you connect all the dots. It’s gonna be a good month, y’all.

This November will also give you enough drive and ambition to make up for all the laziness of the past few months. With Jupiter—planet of expansion—joining forces with Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—on November 12, you’ll find powerful and meaningful emotional reasons to go after all the goals you’ve been dreaming of. And when Mars—planet of vitality—finally stations direct after a long retrograde on November 13, prepare to feel like fighting for your desires and competing harder than ever before. You might even feel like starting something entirely new, and on November 15, the New Moon in Scorpio will inspire you to rise from the ashes like a phoenix, and remind you that failure means you’re one step closer to success.

November is a month your love life definitely won’t forget! Venus—planet of affection—spends the majority of the month in partnership-oriented Libra, encouraging you to blow air kisses, hold hands and celebrate what cuffing season is all about. When Venus enters Scorpio on November 21, your love life will sizzle with passion, sexiness and intimacy. This will titillate your desire to belong to someone and get to know them on the deepest levels imaginable.

Wild, adventurous and open-minded Sagittarius season also begins on November 21, launching a period marked by spontaneity, cultural exchange and philosophical expansion. Banish monotony and tradition in favor of new ideas. Take a step back and look at the big picture. Sag season is a major turning point in astrology, as a lunar eclipse in Gemini on November 30 encourages harsh endings, new beginnings and unexpected surprises. You’ll soon find out where you’re headed next!

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle November, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

November begins with the sun in your intense eighth house of transformation and shared resources. This month, your heart is set on intimacy and you’re considering what you need in order to trust and commit to others. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

Let the love in, Taurus! November begins with the sun in your harmonious seventh house of partnerships, encouraging you to pour your energy into one-on-one connections and let loyalty lead the way. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

If you really want to get back on track and start crossing items off your to-do list, November is the month to do it! It’s Scorpio season and the sun is in your sixth house of daily activity and health, giving you a major boost of productivity. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

The month begins with the sun in Scorpio, sending magic to your fifth house of fun and pleasure and reminding you to let go of your worries and play around. When mental Mercury joins the sun in your fifth house on November 10, you’ll start coming up with all sorts of whimsical ways to express yourself. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Don’t be surprised if you’re feeling especially sensitive when November begins, Leo. The sun is cozying up in your fourth house of home and family, reminding you that comfort and safety are never things you should be forced to sacrifice. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

This November, you’re learning so much, Virgo. The Scorpio sun is activating your third house of communication, opening your brain to all sorts of information and willing you to speak your mind. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

Cue Gwen Stefani’s “Rich Girl,” because this month, you’ve got luxury and decadence on your mind. The Scorpio sun is in your second house of money and your month is about sorting through your finances and thinking of ways to increase your income. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

It’s your birthday, Scorpio! The sun is in your first house of the self and the cosmos are radiating energy that suits your passionate, transformative and spiritual persona. If you’ve been feeling out of it and exhausted, then rest assured, your month contains the blast of energy and confidence you’ve been hoping for. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

The beginning of the month might feel a little slow, but don’t worry. Things will start to pick up speed real fast, Sagittarius, so enjoy the calm while it lasts! Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re tapping into your leadership abilities this month, Capricorn! Scorpio season activates your 11th house of community, bringing you closer to your social circle and inspiring you to work together to make beautiful things happen. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

The sun is in your 10th house of career, so you’re radiating authority, responsibility and maturity. It’s time to think about whether or not you’re on the right path and then put your whole heart into accomplishing your dreams. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

Have you felt bored of the way things have been going? Tired of repeating the same old, same old? Lucky for you, it’s Scorpio season and the sun is in your ninth house of adventure, taking you away from everything you thought you knew. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.