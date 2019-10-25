Your November Horoscope Is Here

Scroll To See More Images

Salutations, sweet signs, and get ready to unearth your November 2019 horoscope! About half of me refuses to believe that November is already here, aka holiday season, aka I’m-going-to-eat-whipped-cream-until-I-quite-literally-puke-season (because my mother makes that shit from scratch, and it’s more fulfilling than at least half of my friendships).

Unfortunately, the other half of me lives in reality, and has to pay rent and pump gas—so here I am, acknowledging that time is a clever ruse and I’m still lactose intolerant. But whatever, the holidays are here! (Also, Scorpio season.) And man, this is such a weird time of reckoning. All the normal things we stress about during the normal year seem to fade into the background as we revert to memories and patterns of our childhood.

And lately, I’ve been thinking what baby-me would have to say about where I am now. I used to spend so much time daydreaming about what it would be like to be an adult in charge of my own life. Because what I’m most proud of—even more than my education or truly amazing interior decorating skills or impressive collection of jumpsuits—is how much I’ve learned about not settling or the importance of asking for exactly what I want and need, no qualifiers.

It’s scary as hell to do, but looking at my life and having that never settle for bullshit mindset was exactly what I needed to get here and to lead this life that I really do love. But, if I’m being honest, I’ve been feeling like I could do more, lately. I feel like I’m making myself a little smaller with each time I don’t speak up if someone’s disrespected me or I feel like I’m being undervalued. I haven’t been allowing myself to take up more space—but that’s all going to change.

I don’t want to be ruled by fear anymore. I want love and support in this present moment. I don’t want to be ashamed to ask.

And this November, that’s what I want for you, too. I want you to stop settling and be honest about what you need. To say things that will make others accountable for their behavior, even if it means making them uncomfortable. You get to ask for what you want. You get to make choices about who shows up for you and who continually misses the mark. You get to be wrong, sometimes. You get to choose your own definition of self-care. And you get to eat the whipped cream. All of it.

Here’s How November Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign:

Aries –

We say as much with our words as we do with our actions, so make sure your’s are matching this November. Persistence and enthusiasm will get you far, but be sure to be verbal this month about your appreciation and gratitude for the people in your life so as to avoid resentment and hurt feelings.

Taurus –

You’ve got a busy month ahead, Taurus, with lots of movement and energy at your workplace, as well as your home. Stay patient, and keep firm with your boundaries. Interestingly, this month will not only be busy for you, but for others close to you as well. Be careful that the choices of others don’t influence your own decisions in a negative way. Fear-based decisions almost always lead to regret!

Gemini –

The crazy, hectic energy of October will wind down for you slightly in November, busy Gemini. Less people will depend on you for care and support, and you’ll have more time to turn to creative pursuits. This will also give you the opportunity to have the tough conversations and actions you’ve been putting off. Rip off the band-aid, and let the healing begin.

Cancer –

Repairing relationships can be incredibly difficult, even when we deeply love the person. This November, an old friend or associate may come back into the picture. It’s up to you whether or not you want to welcome them back in—but regardless of what you decide, do so with compassion and empathy. And not only towards others, but yourself.

Leo –

This is a great time for your professional development, Leo. Finally, your ideas will get some recognition and projects will pick up momentum and speed. Use this opportunity to your advantage. Now is the time to ask for that raise or extra responsibility. Don’t doubt your ability to succeed. Ball out, you know?

Virgo –

It’s easy to give advice, and so much harder to take it. This November, practice not giving advice unless explicitly asked. Your high standards don’t only affect you—but everyone around you. This can definitely be an asset to any team, but it can also create tension in relationships and stop people from opening up to you. It’s not about fixing people’s problems, it’s about loving them as they fix it on their own time.

Libra –

Mindfulness will be more important than ever, as stress may reach a breaking point for you right before the holidays. Drink water, turn off your phone, and say no more. It might make you uncomfortable at first, but trust me—it gets easier. Additionally, don’t let your indecisiveness get in the way of forward movement. Make the best choice you can with the information you’ve got readily available, and be prepared to change things as necessary.

Scorpio –

You should be enjoying good health and interesting challenges this month, Scorpio. Luckily, Mercury’s influence in your chart should resolve a lot of your interpersonal issues with coworkers, classmates, or people on the outskirts of your life. The challenges in your life are ones that you’ve welcomed, in one way and another, and are likely to provide future opportunities for growth, $cashmoney$, or new relationships.

Sagittarius –

This is a time for transitions—in work, relationships, the home. Maybe even mentally or spiritually. This is a transformative time that will require a lot of discipline and self-reflection. Don’t take the easy way out, even if it seems tempting to from the outset. Do the hard work now and enjoy the payoff later.

Capricorn –

Spending time with family can be the definition of bittersweet—the terrible tension that comes with unmet expectations, and the sweetness of shared memories and talking shit about your dramatic aunt. This November will have you spending more time with (or thinking about) family than usual. Remember to choose your battles wisely and forgive. Even if your brother won’t let go of the ONE TIME you crashed his car—you can forgive him for pouring salt on your pet snail Christina when you were six. (But for the record, Max, that was still pretty fucked up.)

Aquarius –

For being known as one of the less emotional signs, you sure have a lot of potential drama brewing this November. Misunderstandings and rumors may make even you—one of the more level-headed signs—lose their cool and thirst for blood. Be direct, and face conflict head on to avoid making situations worse. Sometimes, the band-aid method really does reign supreme: Be fast and a little bit ruthless, and just get it over with.

Pisces –

You’ve always had a big heart, and this November, you will feel called up to do more. Whether it be in your own friend group, family, or community—follow your intuition. Giving back can take a lot of energy and resources—but it’s also a great way to fill up your creative well and inspire change within yourself and others. Lean in.