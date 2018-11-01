Just in: Your November 2018 Horoscope

We’ll experience the November new moon in Scorpio (November 7, 11:02 a.m. EST,) through a misty lens, as the luminaries align with dreamy Neptune, god of the sea. With Jupiter ready to leave the still water sign, Scorpio, we’re presented with a profound moment to pause, take stock, review and gain closure on the events of 2018. The water element aligns us with the emotional realms, but we can also leverage earthy practicality (thanks to Pluto in Capricorn), affirming what the future holds.

On the 8th, lucky Jupiter moves into Sagittarius (the archer’s sign) for a 13-month cycle, but with Mercury in retrograde from Saturday, November 17, we’re not ready to fully engage the stick shift and commit to a gear change! Note, however, in the last week of the month, the sun will highlight the overarching sentiments of the year ahead, with a spotlight on the centaur’s arrows.

The full moon peaks awkwardly on November 23 (12:39 a.m. EST)—conversations could feel extra challenging on this bristling day.