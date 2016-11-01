What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your November 2016 Horoscope

November skies promise us more peaceful vibes. On November 25th, lovely Venus moves seamlessly between serious Saturn to become the plus one of powerful Pluto. With her charming touch, we can smooth over recent tensions, face fears, and lighten our load. Life won’t be pitch perfect but it’ll be easier to look on the bright side, gliding through the enduring hardships smelling a little bit rosier.

Mars makes a leap into liberal territory on the 10th, lending supportive energy to big plans. Getting ahead won’t feel like such a slog, and collective drives will align with the broader goals for love and harmony. A fabulous full moon on the 14th provides the perfect celestial weather for indulging and delighting the senses—gaze upon the gorgeous, inhale sweetness, and exchange massages with your closest bed buddy.

The sun moves us from the simmering shades of Scorpio to the warmth and optimism of Sagittarius. November transforms negativity into hope, fueling the new moon on the 28th with genuine faith.

Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac. Discover your dress style by the stars and schedule a private reading at starsignstyle.com.