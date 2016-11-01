What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your November 2016 Horoscope

November skies promise us more peaceful vibes. On November 25th, lovely Venus moves seamlessly between serious Saturn to become the plus one of powerful Pluto. With her charming touch, we can smooth over recent tensions, face fears, and lighten our load. Life won’t be pitch perfect but it’ll be easier to look on the bright side, gliding through the enduring hardships smelling a little bit rosier.
Mars makes a leap into liberal territory on the 10th, lending supportive energy to big plans. Getting ahead won’t feel like such a slog, and collective drives will align with the broader goals for love and harmony. A fabulous full moon on the 14th provides the perfect celestial weather for indulging and delighting the senses—gaze upon the gorgeous, inhale sweetness, and exchange massages with your closest bed buddy.
The sun moves us from the simmering shades of Scorpio to the warmth and optimism of Sagittarius. November transforms negativity into hope, fueling the new moon on the 28th with genuine faith.
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
Powerful self-expression has been unavoidable lately and continues to be a hot topic for Scorp’s this month, however you’re more likely to take the sting out of your message by sugarcoating your delivery with a smile. Heated, impulsive thinking will start to wane on the 9th, and by the 13th, you’re a dimpled angel.
On the 14th, the full moon shines brightly in your relationship sector, spotlighting your dealings with others, and you'll be able to see clearly how you relate. After some spirited communications, maybe it’s time to use your magnetism to deliver a softened version of events to others.
The 22nd is an ideal time to hash out your practical plans. You’ve restructured over the past two years, so use the 28th to carry disciplined practices forward. A safety net catches you at month's end, giving you the sanctuary you need to tend to your dreams.
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
November is poignant, Saggy baby. You’ve been diligently restructuring these past couple of years, and as the month begins you finally sense relief and rewards. Graciously acknowledge your authority; you’ve developed genuine expertise, and this month emphasizes your efforts. Begin to focus on areas you’re especially proud of—all eyes are on you after the 22nd, so draw them where you will.
Ensure you’re camera ready, brushing up in the first half of the month—don’t be surprised if you lean into a more thorough transformation. The group totally has your back and might rally 'round with more enthusiasm than you’d like, however they mean well. Allow power struggles to play out on the 25th.
As you realize your remarkable progress, look towards what’s next on your agenda. A new moon in your sign heralds a totally fresh start, and while you’ve reached a milestone, there’s more to come in this adventure.
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
There’s a sweet spot just out of sight Cappy, and it’s poised to pour ointment on recent excitement, calming your roaring engine to a gentler hum. With some ferocious planetary activity lately, you might have been caught in the crossfire. The worst is over; November and your crew promise brighter times are ahead.
The full moon on the 14th signals the beginning of your easier phase. Do mark the moment, indulge in personal pleasures, and make time for fun—throw a party! Welcome in your decadent phase, showing it with style. Romance yourself with your favourite treats and friends.
On the 22nd, you might be inclined to step out from the limelight for a spell of self-reflection. You’re called to wear your professional hat on the 25th, however you’re much more preoccupied with dream work, doing what you know is needed behind the scenes for true peace of mind.
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
You’re capable of eradicating any hidden toxicity early in the month, so purge, purify and heal, Aqua babe. The resulting energy boost due November 10th will feel so much cleaner when you ride out any residue that no longer does it for you. Senses revitalized, you'll be raring to go. Home sweet home comes into focus on the 14th, and you'll see the positive points of a reliable, solid hearth.
There’s the opportunity to glaze over recent discomfort with a sweeter, prettier veneer, especially on the 25th, however remember to have faith in yourself. You’re running the show: it’s your journey, your sweet adventure.
A sociable creature, your place within a crowd appears to have shifted and by the end of the month, you can see the support system that’s available. A person of influence, it’s up to you how your relationships within the tribe strengthen from here.
Pisces: February 19–March 20
November presents the opportunity to be beautifully supported, Pisces. You’re doing amazing things in the world, so be sure to take a personal moment on the 1st and 2nd to smile at the journey that’s unfolding, and be very, very proud at your efforts from the 22nd onwards.
Others can see your progress and are drawn to your successes; welcome cheerleaders by your side. You’ve endured the majority of the legwork but it can take a village—there's no need to be a martyr. The full moon on the 14th delivers wisdom; receive it lightly and don’t let it take on a meaning that holds you back.
You’re capable of realizing your public achievements too—the fruits of your labor will be hard to miss. As you exhale, know that there’s a new breath to take and another adventure in the cards. Gather your thoughts on the 28th and consider new goals.
Aries: March 21–April 19
Scorpio season provides the opportunity to dive deep into power dynamics, exploring what happens after you agree to working with someone or say ‘I do.’ Clue: it’s about trust, intimacy, and setting aside your independent nature, Aries. On the 14th, the full moon proves you’ve got something worthwhile to contribute, however, know when to rely on others too, and gracefully accept help.
A change of pace on the 10th provides liberation and a sociable dynamic that inspires your understanding of relationships, taking the edge off recent tensions. Newfound friendship helps you grow into collaborations, and a more harmonious flavor ensues.
By the end of the month, you see that you’ve learnt so much in the last two years, but you’re not yet ready to graduate. There’s another leg of your adventure waiting to unfold, and the 28th can be visionary. Whet your appetite for that next bite of the apple.
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Until November 13th you’re putting others first, softening the path ahead and fleshing out a groove for two. Materially aware, you’re a hero when it comes to the practical stuff and these past two years you’ve stepped up in a team. Joint efforts have seen you pave the way to serious success and by the end of the month, you’re in a strong position to assess the resources available to you.
The 13th and 14th are power days, and full of personal revelations. Acknowledge your incredible self, celebrate your growth and accomplishments, and shine, Tauro. You’ve come a long way baby, and though there’s always more to do, it’s good to stop and smell the roses.
Your special message gets increasingly sweeter, and impossible to ignore on November 25th. Go easy, as there’s the propensity to overdo it and burn out on this day. Navigate gracefully and you’re promised smooth sailing ahead.
Gemini: May 21–June 21
You’re in a super-productive busy phase, with a schedule full to the brim until the 13th. Use the first two weeks of November to power through the most important tasks, as your mind is ready to wander elsewhere mid-month. The full moon on November 14th prompts you to slow right down, still your mind, and get into your body. Think power yoga.
Partnerships are sky-high on the agenda. Like fellow air sign Libra, you’re a sign stimulated by a plus one, bouncing happily off your twin flame. November really highlights the ideal, emphasizing a two-year stint of getting serious about ‘your mirror.’
You might be ready to take it from casual to committed on the 23rd. Fan the flames of passion on the 25th and by the 28th, you’ll know how to proceed. Taking yourself out of your usual environment with an adventurous spirit could seal the deal, beautifully.
Cancer: June 22–July 22
You begin the month in pleasure town, moon babe! Walk the path of romance, and let your imagination and creativity wander freely 'till mid-November, when you attune to a faster pace. You can connect beautifully to your tribe on the 14th; take a moment to celebrate a special clan, recognizing the group that helps you feel secure and nurtured in the wider world.
There’s been a marked intensity in relationships lately, however you can look forward to smoother sailing with sweet spots promised. The 25th in particular has potential for huge growth, helping you overcome those big challenges, ultimately using cooperation and trust.
By the end of the month, you can assess the new structures built in these past two years, and the potential that’s still unfolding. Use the new moon on the 28th to welcome in even more positivity and improvement, focusing on your daily rituals, work routine, and health.
Leo: July 23–August 22
You can enjoy homey vibes this month and get a little closer to the object of your affections, Leo. By month's end, you can focus in on true romance. November 25th facilitates big conversations around your passions while offering the right amount of cool—perfect for progress.
Although you’re inclined to nest and deep dive into home comforts, there’s a moment to shine on the 14th. Indulge in a slice of public adoration, revealing your artistic flair. As a Leo, you have a burning desire to create; this month, you're primed to realize just how far you’ve come and perhaps be inclined to take commitments to the next level.
Friends and community are poised ready to help, and you’ll go farther with their support, so reach out with the new moon on the 28th. This is a moment peppered with optimism, so if it’s your intention to draw a partner closer, you’ve got star power on your side.
Virgo: August 23–September 22
Until November 12th, do what you do best, Virgo: use your gray matter. However, rather than diligently processing the facts, be curious. Use your keen perceptions to be inquisitive about your number one passion. Explore deeply and mull it over.
Reaching out on November 3rd could result in a well-timed connection, laying positive groundwork for later on. If you want to be heard further afield, use the full moon on the 14th to announce a message of unconditional love, no strings attached.
Beginning on the 13th, you can whole-heartedly recalibrate around your foundations, giving full attention to your personal launch pad. You’ve got a more solid footing now; awareness around finances is growing with your general confidence. On the 23rd you’re much clearer about your framework of support and by the 25th, you could be turning your passions into something beautifully tangible. You absolutely have the stamina and creative prowess to progress.
Libra: September 23–October 22
Big plans are unfolding for the zodiac’s darling, Libra. You’re expanding in ever increasing circles and this month you make progress among close-knit companions, steadily and gracefully turning frustrations to fun and smoothing out misunderstandings with a smile. You’re putting your house in order, on all accounts.
Use the full moon on November 14th to look at your investments in people, places, and things. You’ll see clearly where your money and energy’s been spent. Feel good about your efforts and dedication towards home—by the 25th, it’ll feel a lot sweeter on the domestic front with resources available to you, and all you feel passionately about.
The past two years, your perspective’s come a long way, and by month end you can assess your school of thought. Your new moon on the 28th calls for positive thinking about your network, your best buddies, and the bridges they help you cross.
