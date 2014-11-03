November Mood Board: 12 Things We’re Loving This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of fall inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our Mood Board series.

Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted 12 things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your November inspiration?

1. Dogeared Necklaces

Our latest obsession? These delicate and charming Dogeared necklaces. Said to “celebrate, connect and inspire customers” we love how each one puts a positive, empowering message in a tiny beautiful package. These adorable necklaces are all made locally and are planet-friendly, and make the perfect gift for your friends (or for yourself!)

2. Molly Shaheen Belt Bags

As a much chicer take on the fanny pack, Molly Shaheen‘s belt bag is one must-have for fall. Available in different shapes, colors, and fabrications, you can wear these bags various ways: as a clutch, on the shoulder, and of course, hands free around the waist.

3. Shearling Everything

One of the season’s most luxurious trends make the upcoming winter chill seem not so terrible: shearling jackets. We found some incredible and affordable versions here. And if you’re not sure about the furry trend but still want to give it a go try out shearling accessories like these chic loafers from 3.1 Phillip Lim.

4. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1”

Ready your side braid, people: Jennifer Lawrence and all her badass-ness stars in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1,” out November 21! Until then, tide yourself over by watching the trailer over and over again.

5. Alexander Wang x H&M

The hugely anticipated fashion collaboration is finally here: Alexander Wang x H&M hits shelves November 6. With an array of crop tops, sweatshirts, sporty dresses, boxing gloves, and a reworked version of the designer’s infamous Freja booties (!!!), this collection will undoubtedly sell out. We’re already working out our shopping schedules.

6. Blanket Coats

Ever since we saw Burberry’s blanket coat on the F/W 2014 Runways, we have been obsessed with getting our hands on one for fall (our wish list is currently 17 options long!). Sarah Jessica Parker, Cara Delevigne, and Olivia Palermo have already rocked the season’s chicest coat and while most of us might not want to pay the big bucks for a designer version, various designers have created more affordable blanket coats that we can’t wait to cozy up to.

7. Rae Morris Magnetic Makeup Brush Range

Known as one of the world’s most famous makeup artists, L’Oreal Paris’ former Makeup Director, Rae Morris, has created some of the most innovative makeup brushes on the market. These amazing makeup brushes have magnetic bases, enabling them to stand up on any magnetic surface, including Rae’s custom designed magnetic plate. The heads of the brushes have tapered points, which is proven to cut your blending time in half. Sign us up!

8. Metallic Booties

We love a modern twist on a classic, and this is definitely one of our favorites this season. The metallic twist on an autumn color plus the ombre lucite heel on these booties by Kerol D are a great way to spice up a fall outfit.

9. House of DVF

Ever wonder what it takes to work for the incredible Diane von Furstenberg? In the new E! docu-series House of DVF, a group of ambitious girls will compete to be chosen as the first ever Global Ambassador for one of the world’s most innovative brands. In the famous words of RuPaul, you better werk.

10. Violet Femme Cocktail

One of our favorite spots in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, The Elm, has created a new cocktail featuring the cutest play on band name (Violet Femme = Violent Femmes, get it?) with the yummiest flower around: the violet. Want to make it yourself this fall? Here’s how!

1.5 oz Stoli Citrus

0.5 oz Lemon juice

.75 oz Creme de Violette

0.5 oz St. Germain Top w/ club soda.

Lemon garnish.

Serve in Collins glass.

11. Thanksgiving Trifecta

November brings about fashionista’s favorite time of the year: the Thanksgiving-Black Friday-Cyber Monday Trifecta. Abundantly indulgent food plus the biggest discounts of the year in one weekend? Hell yes. As huge food lovers and total shopaholics here at Stylecaster, we could not be more excited for holidays that excuse us to stuff our faces and wake up at 3 in the morning to go shopping. We’ve been saving up and mentally preparing for months.

12. Wine Stained Lips

This season’s trendiest pout matches the beverage you’re likely to be sipping: wine. It’s a daring new look and totally do-able for all skin tones for fall. Whether you’re into a pretty pink-hued berry or a glamorous dark mulberry tone, there is something for everyone on the spectrum. Here are perfect shades in every type of texture thanks to the ladies at our sister site, Beauty High.