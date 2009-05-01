Novella Royale Bags, Made From Recycled Leather Jackets

For the fall, handbag designer Mary Myers is launching Novella Royale, a line of bags created entirely of recycled leather jackets. Myers designs all the bags and hand picks each leather jacket herself, promising that no two bags are alike. Each bag is totally different, from the color, to the seaming, even to the amount of distressing in the leather. “You can be sure each bag is made from a jacket that was truly special,” said Myers of her creations.

The online store launches in July at novellaroyale.com