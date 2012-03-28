Nouvelle Vague: Watch 3 Godard-Inspired Short Films From Opening Ceremony

Oh la la! Today just seems to be a day dedicated to all things French! (I swear, it’s all by accident).

And it looks like I’m not the only New Yorker who’s decided to get into a Francophile frenzy.

The stylish kids over at Opening Ceremony have recently teamed up with French video collective AB/CD/CD to create three short films for the boutique brand’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Inspired by 60s French new wave films by Jean-Luc Godard, each short film is loosely based on a scene from one this iconic film director’s full-length features.

If any of you are movie buffs out there (or just enjoy watching tons of movies anyway), you probably know that one of the best things about vintage films (before computer animation was an actual thing) was when stuffed dummies were so obviously used in an action sequence.

These three short films just so happen to play a nod to those hilarious dummy scenes, along with Godard’s love-torn ones.

Watch all of the shorts from Opening Ceremony and AB/CD/CD down below, and let us know in the comments section underneath if watching these clips makes you want to A) move to Paris and fall in love, B) make a stuffed dummy version of yourself just for fun or C) actually shop the OC Spring/Summer 2012 collection.

Or D) all of the above.