Want: A not-just-for-Valentine’s-Day oversized kiss-print pouch

What: A kiss-print canvas pouch designed by New York illustrator Bernadette Pascua for Lizzie Fortunato Jewels.

Why: Maybe it’s all the Hershey’s Kisses we’ve been popping this week, but we’re convinced there’s no better way to pack makeup, receipts, or—better still—secret love notes than inside a pretty lips-print pouchette.

How: Whether you’re stowing a spare mirror or hiding a secret supply of Valentine’s candy, a little canvas pouch always comes in handy. Tuck in your tote to keep makeup organized, or stash daily essentials like ear-buds (and keep them from getting tangled in the bottom of your handbag). For an evening out, carry the bag solo to add flirty flourish to your look.

Oversized canvas lip pouch; $120 at Lizzie Fortunato.