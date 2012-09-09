Noteworthy Newbies: Timo Weiland

To walk into Timo Weiland’s studio is to walk into a whirlwind of fabrics, nervous energy and interns. What once was observed as an organized creative hub for these new class members of the CFDA Incubator Program is now the home to a space containing creative chaos: half-hung inspirations flutter on the mood board, a designer tries on a work-in-progress, assistants are sent feverishly to make factory runs and surprisingly maintain the calm for what is seemingly the impending storm.

With their Spring 2013 fashion show just a handful of days away, the design duo composed of Alan Eckstein and Timo Weiland still have their work cut out for them – literally. Becoming a hot ticket to score during New York Fashion Week and commonly coined as a ‘one to watch’ they will be showing their collection for some of the biggest names in the fashion industry peppered with celebrities, friends and family.

While surprisingly somewhat protective of their women’s direction, the pair reveals that their collection was predominately inspired by Keith Haring. “We DJ-ed the Keith Haring opening party and walked around a bunch, bought a book and just thought … prints!” Timo goes on to explain the influence of the 1980s graffiti artist, “You can apply it in every different way from the fabrics to the brocades to the prints, it’s all there – it’s our interpretation of his life, really.” Alan let us into the soundtrack of the process, “We listened to a lot of hip hop, a lot of from the old times.”

With popular references like these, we can only imagine what the final product will reveal. Read on to see glimpses of the upcoming collection, their visionary workspace and hear more about their collection.