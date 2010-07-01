Notes On A Party – Ferragamo, Dree Hemingway And the Beautiful People Celebrate Attimo

Talk about living joie de vivre, or in this case gioia di vivere (Ferragamo is an illustrious Italian brand after all). High above the little people on the Standard Hotel rooftop, Ferragamo played party host for its new fragrance Attimo in a whirl of cocktails, beats and beautiful people.

The downstairs bar held a massive disco ball and was set to a soundtrack of Lady Gaga and fashion gossip, but it was upstairs on the rooftop where the party really got started. The astro top floor made for some wobbly heels, but as one party-goer remarked, all the better for a soft landing after a probable faceplant (there was a lot of champers being chilled).

From the event shutterbugs to the waiters serving sweets, I was surrounded by pretty people only, but they were just the beginning. Next to Woody Allen’s newest muse Alison Pill was Gossip Girl alum Carter Baizen (his real name, Sebastian Stan, is almost as good as his alter ego’s) adjacent to Paris’ ex and Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, looking handsome in a tousled Lothario sort of way, while Garance Dor greeted Giovanna Battaglia with a double kiss nearby.

The face of the fragrance, “It” girl Dree Hemingway, floated by every now and then in a voluminous copper maxi dress with a green bandeau underneath, her Craig McDean photographed Attimo ad well-lit and peering down from above the fray.

Agyness Deyn, a girl who knows her way around a fashion fte, told me, “I’m having an amazing time, the view is just gorgeous.” (In NYC it’s all about the view). She was looking stunning in a moto jacket and full mini skirt, so I just had to ask, why the close crop? “I just needed a change,” the model replied breezily.

And with that I was headed for the elevators to take that long trip down back to reality. Check out some of the revelers in the above slide show.

All Photos: Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan, courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo.

