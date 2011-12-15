‘The Notebook’ Is Being Turned Into A Broadway Musical

In light of this week’s news that The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes thought Ryan Gosling wasn’t “handsome” or “cool” (blasphemy!), another interesting tidbit has surfaced thanks to the book’s author, Nicholas Sparks.

He told The Early Show that the schmaltzfest is officially being turned into a Broadway musical, and frankly, I couldn’t be more excited. Also on its way to the stage is a version of Austin Powers, as well as the boxing classic Rocky.

Seriously, can you imagine how amazing this will be though? The movie was dramatic enough, so it’s only appropriate that it’s getting the Broadway treatment. I’m thinking Lea Michele for the whiney lead, what about you guys?