Not Your Typical High School Prom Night: Party Snaps

It’s almost Prom season and you know what that means dress shopping, man hunting and crash dieting. For those of you who are still in High School, this time of year can be exciting and stressful. For those of us who are no longer in High School, this time of year is just an excuse to wear adorable gowns and dance to Mariah Carey songs pre-Glitter era.

Well, Mallory and Bianca from Small Girls PR have been doing just that. The duo have been running the dress diary blog known as TakeMeToTheProm.com where they each wore a Prom dress from Tiza.com every day for 30 days. To celebrate the culmination of their 30 day challenge, the girls, along with Styleite, Tumblr, Of A Kind and a slew of other sponsors, put together a Prom night at Le Bain located at The Standard Hotel in Downtown New York City. The Prom was complete with balloon arches, a photo booth and a DJ who played a lot of Mariah Carey.

To see all the hip-shaking kids who got to relive their High School Prom memories, take a glance at the photos in the slideshow above!

