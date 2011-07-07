Not Marc for Louis Vuitton Cruise

You know the Louis Vuitton Cruise collection we showed you last week? Well, fashionologie is reporting that it wasn’t the work of Marc Jacobs we saw. Rather, it was designed by Louis Vuitton’s new design director Julie de Libran who took over for Peter Copping after he went to Nina Ricci. Marc actually hasn’t designed the resort collections for some time now.

And for some eye candy, here are some of Marc’s Fall 2009 ads for Marc Jacobs featuring Natasa Vojnovic, Ajuma Nasenyana, and Kamila Filipcikova. Watch out for more ads by Marc’s favorite photog Juergen Teller to come soon.