NOT Fierce: Christian Siriano Sued Over Payless Partnership!

Christian Siriano is finally getting his karmic punishment after causing everyone in the world to use the word “fierce” to describe everything for two years straight. The Project Runway winner and collaborator with mega shoe retailer Payless is being sued by his talent agency.

Apparently, in 2008, Siriano signed the deal with Payless, in which he agreed to create shoes for their 4,500 stores. THR reports that Designer’s Management Agency claims it was responsible for brokering the deal and licensing agreement, yet after two years, Siriano went behind their backs and requested he receive his profits directly from Payless, in turn screwing his agents out of their commissions.

Now, the head honchos at DMA want him to pay up, to the hefty tune of $53,000. Being as he received an initial $35,000 design fee, and gets a royalty rate of 2.5% for sold products, $50,000 from both fall and spring collections, and $30,000 for summer and holiday collections, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

I’m a big Christian fan,regardless of his detrimental impact on America’s lexicon, so I hope they work it out. Nonetheless, he seems to be doing fine, as he was all smiles last night at the unveiling of Gaga’s Workshop at Barneys, which brought out the likes of Blake Lively, Alan Cumming, and Nicola Formichetti.