The Best Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Cards to Send Your S.O.

We are already well into February, folks, which means that the 14th will be here before you know it. Even if you’re not planning to give gifts, Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays when giving a card is often warranted. The problem: Most drugstore varieties are offensively sappy and sentimental.

That’s why we’re looking to other places besides Hallmark—creative hub Etsy, Urban Outfitters, and some more under-the-radar sites like Tictail—for cards that are clever, cool, and funny, and will express exactly how you feel without making you want to hurl.

Click through to buy a selection of decidedly not-cheesy Valentine’s cards for that special someone.