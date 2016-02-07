StyleCaster
Share

The Best Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Cards to Send Your S.O.

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Cards to Send Your S.O.

Beth Stebner
by
298 Shares
The Best Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Cards to Send Your S.O.
25 Start slideshow

We are already well into February, folks, which means that the 14th will be here before you know it. Even if you’re not planning to give gifts, Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays when giving a card is often warranted. The problem: Most drugstore varieties are offensively sappy and sentimental.

MORE: 25 Free Date Ideas That Don’t Suck

That’s why we’re looking to other places besides Hallmark—creative hub Etsy, Urban Outfitters, and some more under-the-radar sites like Tictail—for cards that are clever, cool, and funny, and will express exactly how you feel without making you want to hurl.

Click through to buy a selection of decidedly not-cheesy Valentine’s cards for that special someone.

MORE: The Best Gifts to Get Him for Valentine’s Day

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

DJ Khalid card, $3.99; at Etsy

Typo "Netflix and Chill" card, $4.99 at Cotton:On

Tay Ham Hotline Bling card, $5.50; at Urban Outfitters

Card in a Drawer, $3.95; at Paper Source

Mushy Valentine’s Day card, $5; at Etsy

Some Feelings card, $15 for set of three; at Lydo

Taylor Swift card, $4; at Etsy

Ooh Deer Prince Charming card, $5.50; at ASOS

Single Ladies card, $.50; at Etsy

Love You More than Pizza card, $4; at Tictail

Jay Z and Beyonce card, $5.50; at Urban Outfitters

Nicolas Cage card, $4; at Etsy

The Naughty Little Card, $5.50; at ASOS

Hello Lucky T-Rex card, $5.45; at Notemaker

"I Hate Everyone" card, $4; at Etsy

Kanye card, $4.50; at Urban Outfitters

Bieber Anti-Valentine’s card, $7; at Etsy

Resting Bitch Face card, $3.50; at Banter Cards

Sardines card, $5; at Hello Lucky

Camel card, $5.95; at Paper Source

Ashkahn Let’s Party card, $6; at Tictail

Anti-Consumerist card, $3; at Not on the High Street

Kind of a Big Deal card, $4.09; at Etsy

Fox card, $6.95; at Awkward Cupid

Cheese card, $3.83; at Not on the High Street

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Genuinely Great Products You Can Buy With the $5 You Found in Your Pocket...

25 Genuinely Great Products You Can Buy With the $5 You Found in Your Pocket...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share