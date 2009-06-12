Northside Festival in Brooklyn Starts Today

The first annual Northside Festival in Brooklyn begins today. Shutting down Bedford Avenue all weekend, the festival brings together your favorite Indie bands and throws them on the stages of your favorite Brooklyn venues.

Naturally The Hold Steady show tonight at Music Hall of Williamsburg is already sold out as they’re one of the biggest bands to play this new festival. Check here for the full schedule of alternate shows.

The Northside opening party is at Studio B featuring Mariee Sioux, Zomes and Brightblack Morning Light for those in to mellow ambient experimental rock. And if you’re a genuine hipster (meaning during the summer you’re either wearing black skinny leg jeans with a flannel button down and cowboy boots OR American Apparel’s bikinis) you’ll be packing it in at the DIY space Shea Stadium to see Magik Markers and Marnie Stern.