Northside Festival Begins with The Hold Steady

The Northside Festival began last night with their kick off party at Studio B in Brooklyn. Naturally, The Hold Steady were capturing all the attention of Indie music lovers with their show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg. Even though it was a muggy hot mess, the venue was packed with people.

I’m lame and fell asleep in my bed with my laptop open and one of my shoes on… I lead a really full life.

Well, anyway I’m glad I stayed in because check out the guys from pow wow! (one of L Magazine’s bands you outta know) robbing this little girl of her last dollar on the streets. A daytime mugging. It’s awful.

I’m just messing with you… They’re just playing on the street…