North West Promises to ‘Stay Little Forever’ in Cute Video on Her 3rd Birthday

12356399 673366999433724 1810381596 n North West Promises to Stay Little Forever in Cute Video on Her 3rd Birthday

Credit: Instagram | @kimkardashian

In honor of North West’s third birthday, Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of her daughter promising to never grow up to Twitter and Instagram today. “Are you not gonna get any bigger, you’re not gonna get any taller, I want you to stay little forever. OK?” she says to her little girl. “OK,” North says. “And you’re not gonna eat your veggies, because I want you to be really small,” Kardashian adds. Perhaps a weird thing to add, but—these are Kardashians we’re talking about. Nothing is normal.

The famously photo-opposed North, who has been known to yell at paparazzi and demand “no pictures,” is wearing a swimsuit in the video and seems like a perfect angel. That, however, is not always the case—at only three years old, it’s clear we already have a diva on our hands.

13423034 277798482609535 1307180321 n North West Promises to Stay Little Forever in Cute Video on Her 3rd Birthday

Credit: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Scroll down for a couple more of Nori’s best moments of intense (and angry) camera-shyness, for what better way to celebrate North getting one year closer to being a teenager than this? Happy birthday, North. Many happy returns.

