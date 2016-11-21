North West: The Littlest Style Icon of Our Time

Kim Kardashian’s three-year-old daughter, North West, has her style game down to a science. And though Northie certainly doesn’t pick out all of her amazing outfits herself, she does seem to share her parents’ love of fashion. North “designed her own dress today in her dad’s office & is picking out fabrics tomorrow!” Kardashian tweeted of North’s daughter-daddy time with Kanye West in August. “She loves fashion!!!” Kardashian added.
Whether she’s rocking custom Yeezy x Balmain, bespoke Vetements, her mom’s thigh-high silver Balenciaga boots, or just a mean black velvet slip dress, North is one stylish toddler. Honestly, the girl dresses better than most adults—and if her clothes came in our size, we’d love to raid her closet. Ahead, have a peek at some of the best outfits North West has worn. Try not to squeal—it’s all too cute. Because she’s three. And because we want everything she’s wearing.
Is that a tiny Rihanna? Oh, wait, no—it's just North West, giving some major side eye and tapping into all of the trends of Summer Sixteen.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
In custom Vetements en route to daddy Kanye West's show at NYC's Madison Square Garden.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Oh, just some exclusive Yeezys and leopard print on a Wednesday, NBD.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Mismatched ballet slippers, a pink satin slip dress, a matching pink cape, and a ton of plastic jewelry? Is that you, Anna Dello Russo? If this is what happens when North dresses herself just before her third birthday, we can't wait to see what happens as she gets older.
Photo:
instagram / @kimksnapchats
"Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes," Kardashian posted. "At least she has good taste #Balenciaga." Indeed.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
That flapper dress, though.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Lace cami and oversize sunnies?! Fashion.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Is that … a silver … snowsuit??
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Sorry, Penelope, but you've got nothing on your cousin.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Braids on point, chokers all day. (Just like Mom!)
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Oh, this old thing? This feathered confection is just a bespoke Yeezy x Balmain piece for the Yeezy show at Madison Square Garden. Olivier Rousteing is a family friend, so …
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
OMG. The baby Converse! The mom jeans! The pink baseball cap! The Yeezy-approved sweatshirt! That coat!
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Once again, North outshines her (also adorable, just not quite as well-dressed) cousins. Sorry, guys.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Even in this group pic, North outshines the fam with her pristine clamshell Adidas. Hey, girl!
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
She's even stylish in costume.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Even her jammies are chicer than yours.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Sometimes, though, the endeavor to get dressed in the morning is just as difficult for North as it can be for the rest of us. "The struggle is real! We cannot go out of the house like this!!!" Kardashian posted on Instagram.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
"We compromised," Kardashian added shortly after posting the previous photo. OK, so maybe North doesn't always look perfect—and left to her own devices, she very likely might dress in mismatched fairy outfits more often than, say, custom Balmain—but we only love her more for it. Bravo, North. Keep it coming.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian