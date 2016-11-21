StyleCaster
North West: The Littlest Style Icon of Our Time

by
Photo: STYLECASTER / Getty

Kim Kardashian’s three-year-old daughter, North West, has her style game down to a science. And though Northie certainly doesn’t pick out all of her amazing outfits herself, she does seem to share her parents’ love of fashion. North “designed her own dress today in her dad’s office & is picking out fabrics tomorrow!” Kardashian tweeted of North’s daughter-daddy time with Kanye West in August. “She loves fashion!!!” Kardashian added.

MORE: North West Is NOT Here for Your Instagram Pictures

Whether she’s rocking custom Yeezy x Balmain, bespoke Vetements, her mom’s thigh-high silver Balenciaga boots, or just a mean black velvet slip dress, North is one stylish toddler. Honestly, the girl dresses better than most adults—and if her clothes came in our size, we’d love to raid her closet. Ahead, have a peek at some of the best outfits North West has worn. Try not to squeal—it’s all too cute. Because she’s three. And because we want everything she’s wearing.

MORE: North West Is a Makeup Artist Now, and Khloé Is Her First Client

1 of 20

Is that a tiny Rihanna? Oh, wait, no—it's just North West, giving some major side eye and tapping into all of the trends of Summer Sixteen.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

In custom Vetements en route to daddy Kanye West's show at NYC's Madison Square Garden.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Oh, just some exclusive Yeezys and leopard print on a Wednesday, NBD.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Mismatched ballet slippers, a pink satin slip dress, a matching pink cape, and a ton of plastic jewelry? Is that you, Anna Dello Russo? If this is what happens when North dresses herself just before her third birthday, we can't wait to see what happens as she gets older.

Photo: instagram / @kimksnapchats

"Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes," Kardashian posted. "At least she has good taste #Balenciaga." Indeed.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

That flapper dress, though.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Lace cami and oversize sunnies?! Fashion.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Is that … a silver … snowsuit??

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Sorry, Penelope, but you've got nothing on your cousin.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Braids on point, chokers all day. (Just like Mom!)

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

#GOALS.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Oh, this old thing? This feathered confection is just a bespoke Yeezy x Balmain piece for the Yeezy show at Madison Square Garden. Olivier Rousteing is a family friend, so …

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

OMG. The baby Converse! The mom jeans! The pink baseball cap! The Yeezy-approved sweatshirt! That coat! 

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Once again, North outshines her (also adorable, just not quite as well-dressed) cousins. Sorry, guys.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Even in this group pic, North outshines the fam with her pristine clamshell Adidas. Hey, girl!

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

She's even stylish in costume.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Balmain. No words.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Even her jammies are chicer than yours.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

Sometimes, though, the endeavor to get dressed in the morning is just as difficult for North as it can be for the rest of us. "The struggle is real! We cannot go out of the house like this!!!" Kardashian posted on Instagram.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

"We compromised," Kardashian added shortly after posting the previous photo. OK, so maybe North doesn't always look perfect—and left to her own devices, she very likely might dress in mismatched fairy outfits more often than, say, custom Balmain—but we only love her more for it. Bravo, North. Keep it coming.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

