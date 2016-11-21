North West: The Littlest Style Icon of Our Time

Kim Kardashian’s three-year-old daughter, North West, has her style game down to a science. And though Northie certainly doesn’t pick out all of her amazing outfits herself, she does seem to share her parents’ love of fashion. North “designed her own dress today in her dad’s office & is picking out fabrics tomorrow!” Kardashian tweeted of North’s daughter-daddy time with Kanye West in August. “She loves fashion!!!” Kardashian added.

Whether she’s rocking custom Yeezy x Balmain, bespoke Vetements, her mom’s thigh-high silver Balenciaga boots, or just a mean black velvet slip dress, North is one stylish toddler. Honestly, the girl dresses better than most adults—and if her clothes came in our size, we’d love to raid her closet. Ahead, have a peek at some of the best outfits North West has worn. Try not to squeal—it’s all too cute. Because she’s three. And because we want everything she’s wearing.