North West Stars in Dad Kanye West’s (Adorable) New Video

We’re already well aware that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2-year-old daughter North West is way way cooler than any of us. She sits in the front row at Givenchy, hobnobs with other famous tots including Ciara’s son Future, and now she’s landed the starring role in her dad’s new music video.

West premiered the video for “Only One” on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” yesterday (the song—which features Paul McCartney on keyboards—was released earlier this month) and it’s essentially a guerilla-style home movie (except for the tiny little fact that it was directed by Spike Jonze.)

All in all, we have to say the video is pretty cute—and a giant departure from the last headline-making Kanye video which featured him and Kardashian on a motorcycle simulating sex.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think!