Baby Wardrobe Alert: North West Apparently Does Not Wear Pink

She may only be three months old, but North West apparently already has a lot of opinions about the clothes that she wears. Kim Kardashian, who turned 33 today, spoke to The Sunday Times‘ style section about North’s fashion preferences.

“North doesn’t typically wear pink, though. She wears mauve or blush, not, like, typical baby pink.”

We suppose North has room to be picky. The baby has already received custom outfits from designers like Riccardo Tisci and Alexander Wang. When speaking to Vogue UK Kim said, “She’s much more stylish than I was when I was little, absolutely.”

Watch out, Suri Cruise, you might have a little competition on your hands when it comes to custom clothes and overall style.