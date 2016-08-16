North West Wearing Kim Kardashian’s Thigh-High Silver Boots Is the Best Thing Ever

I remember very clearly sneaking into my mom’s wardrobe when I was a kid and borrowing her shoes to clunk around the house in—however my mother is not Kim Kardashian, and her footwear closet never included a pair of thigh-high, metallic Balenciaga boots. But when you’re North West, spawn of Kimye, playing dress-ups in your parent’s closet is major league.

Late Monday night, Kardashian shared this cute photo of her three-year-old daughter chilling out on the floor in a white tank, denim shorts, and, the kicker, a pair of huge, shiny, stiletto Balenciaga boots with her 79.8 million Instagram followers. “Didn’t think it would happen this soon…my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga 😂😂😂” the reality TV star captioned the photo.

North’s taste isn’t just good, it’s also very expensive: These boots retail for $1,540 online. However, considering the kid’s wardrobe already includes Balmain and Givenchy, why not throw in a pair of Balenciaga boots? I’m sure designer Demna Gvasalia would make her a custom kid-sized pair—and he wouldn’t be the first designer to do so.