North West Is a Makeup Artist Now, and Khloé Is Her First Client

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, may be only three years old, but she already knows how to do makeup, just like her beauty-obsessed family. Or—at least she thinks she does. In the most adorable trio of Snapchats from Khloé Kardashian’s account, little Northie attempted to give her aunt a full makeover.

She started with a little powder. “Oh, thank you, darling. Thank you,” Khloé cooed, while North did her best impression of a hard-at-work makeup artist, her brow as furrowed as a three-year-old’s brow can get.

Next, a little lipstick for her famous auntie. All was going well at first: “Good job. Do you do this a lot?” Khloé deadpanned, as North gently patted her aunt’s lips with lipstick in what looks like the signature Kardashian shade—nude, of course. But then North took a little detour. “On my chin?” Khloé shrieked.

To seal the deal, North got creative like her dad, Kanye West, and went with a little lip gloss … on Khloé’s décolletage. “Uh, excuse me, young lady, are you putting makeup on my chest?” Khloé asked. “Body makeup!” North exclaimed. “Body makeup! You tricked me again?” Khloé said.

That North West: Such a trickster. Seriously, though—the girl has an amazing sense of humor. Remember the time she told the paparazzi, “No pictures”? Yup, it’s official: She’s our favorite Kardashian.