North West is the Cutest Little Ballerina Ever

Just when we think we’re thisclose to hitting “unfollow” on Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram account, we see photos that aren’t of the naked reality star, but rather of her adorable two-year-old daughter North West, doing adorable two-year-old-girl things.

The latest: Kim posted three sweet shots of the toddler—who’s getting so big!—in a black leotard and tutu, pink ballet slippers, and a little bun captioning them “my princess ballerina baby,” “morning piano session,” and “my tiny dancer.”

Take a look below, and say a prayer that the tot inherited dad Kanye West‘s musical abilities, rather than mom’s penchant for taking her clothes off at every opportunity.