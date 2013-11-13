Kim Kardashian Posts Not One, But Two New Adorable Pics of North West to Instagram

While we’re not sure if the little white onesie is Givenchy, we are sure that baby North West looks awfully cute in it alongside the brand’s creative director Riccardo Tisci, as seen in a brand-new pic that mama Kim Kardashian posted to Instagram last night with the caption #NewStylist.

A while later, Kim posted another photo—a close-up—of baby Nori looking totally happy and adorable.

Since giving birth to baby North in June, Kim and boyfriend Kanye West haven’t showcased the tot in the tabloids (shocking, we know), and it’s clear they’ve opted to share pics on social media on their own terms.

It’s nice to see Kim’s spending time with her daughter after a jaunt to Paris for Fashion Week, where she and West sat front row at Givenchy. While in the City of Light, Kim also managed to make a scene, er, splash when she stepped out on Tisci’s arm in an insanely revealing Givenchy gown styled by Carine Roitfeld

The gown was so revealing in fact, we almost feel bad for baby Nori who’ll probably look back at her mom in 15 years and either laugh hysterically at the “dated” fashion or die of embarrassment, aka act like a normal teenager.

What do you think of the these new North West pictures? Let us know your thoughts!

