Kind of Mean, Kind of Genius: Twitter Has Started Calling North West ‘Ignori’

Okay, we get it’s mean to make fun of a defenseless baby, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be asking for this one. Apparently, Twitter jokesters have decided to brand their daughter North “Ignori” due to claims that her oh-so-busy parents don’t spend enough time with her, RadarOnline has pointed out.

It’s not that nice, we concur, but we also kind of wish we thought of it first.

The viral nickname, in case you’re not aware, stems from North’s nickname, Nori.

“Twitter calling North West ‘Ignori’ because Kim is never with her child …” Twitter user @teeyuhkorea wrote in an example of the posts. Yes, we get it.

It seems folks on the social network are angry that KimYe was spotted vacationing in Miami and Paris sans baby, though Kim’s been quick to slam her detractors. In fact, she tweeted a pretty lengthy diatribe at her haters in December.

“U sound so ignorant,” she wrote to one user. “Bc I don’t tweet or instagram my every move w my daughter means I am not with her 247? We share what we want. Or is it bc I go support my fiancé at every show & I post pix?

“When the baby goes down 4 bed or a nap, parents are allowed 2 work & support each other,” she continued, “maybe even have fun too.”

Well, Kim might not post her every move with her daughter, but she sure does post every one without her.

What do you think? Is the nickname “Ignori” harmless or hurtful? Weigh in!