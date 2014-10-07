North West Apparently Has Her Own Stylist

Most parents of a 16-month-old are just concerned about their child leaving the house in clean clothes, but Kim and Kanye aren’t most parents. Baby North West made headlines last week when she sat front row with her mom and dad during Paris Fashion Week in a sheer top that matched the sheer gown being worn by her mom, but apparently her threads aren’t being bought at the mall.

A source told Grazia magazine: “Kim has hired North her own personal tailor whose sole job is to make mini versions of Kim’s designer outfits and ensure that they always coordinate.”

The source continued: “The tailor, who is also paid to act as North’s stylist, works with Kanye and Kim’s styling team to create the toddler’s looks. Some are collaborations or commissions to designers themselves, and others created in-house.”

It also appears that KimYe has North’s outfits down to a science. “Her wardrobe is planned well in advance with regular meetings to discuss looks for the family’s public appearances, and North has versions to match a lot of what Kim wears, from dresses to handbags and shoes,” the source said.

Totally insane? Absolutely. Surprising? Not a bit. Kardashian and West reportedly spent their entire honeymoon working on an Instagram. Also when these two got together, West seemingly made it priority number one to overhaul Kardashian’s wardrobe. Making sure their daughter looks utterly perfect at all times seems right in line with something these two would do.

