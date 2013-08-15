Kim Kardashian’s First Photos With North West: Baggy Denim Shirt, Huge Hermès Bag

We all know that Kim Kardashian has been in serious seclusion since giving birth to baby North West back in June. While her boyfriend Kanye West has made a few public appearances, Kardashian has stayed behind closed doors—except for an overhyped video message she recorded for her mother Kris Jenner‘s talk show. But earlier today, gossip site TMZ finally posted the first paparazzi shots of the couple alongside their newborn.

West and Kardashian appear beaming as they entered a doctor’s appointment yesterday with their daughter in tow—and a nanny, naturally. West, 36, donned a typical Yeezy outfit, consisting of an extra long T-shirt, leather pants, and a hoodie, while Kardashian concealed her figure in an oversized denim shirt with a sweater tied around her waist—as well as a strategically placed enormous Hermès HAC bag.

Meanwhile, North was draped in a white sheet. Considering these paparazzi pictures were clearly planted (the Kardashians famously have a good relationship with TMZ, with the site consistently reporting the most accurate stories about the clan), the couple knew what they were doing—and we’re not going to see a glimpse of the baby just yet!

Regardless, we think Kardashian looks great, especially with this week’s influx of reports that she is “tortured by her weight.” Sure, we can’t see much—but it’s refreshing to see her in such a laid-back ensemble, with minimal makeup and no extensions. Also, we can’t help but note how happy West looks, which is a feat in itself.

Head over to TMZ to check out the first pictures of the family!

