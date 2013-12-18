People Are Accusing Kim Kardashian of Waxing Baby North West’s Eyebrows

UPDATE: Kim has responded! She took to Twitter to take on the allegations: “Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I’d wait until she’s at least 2 1/2,” she joked. “I’m kidding!!! Its pretty sick for people to insinuate that I would wax my daughters eyebrows. They are thick, natural and amazing!”

Oh man, do we live in an absurd world here on the Internet. After Kim Kardashian posted a photo of baby North West to Instagram last night, looking (we might add) incredibly pudgy and adorable, people immediately started accusing her of waxing her baby’s eyebrows. We don’t even know where to start with this one. Here’s the photo in question.

She’s cute as a button, and we gotta admit, for a creature being raised by Kim and Kanye West, she seems like a relatively normal baby to us. Her brows do seem remarkably well-shaped, but there’s all sorts of stray hairs that would suggest that no, Kim did not go into a momentary psychosis and wax her six-month-old’s face. But beyond that, there’s a larger issue at-hand: the insane things people accuse other people of when social media comes into play.

Since Kim is in the public eye, and she has largely built her career on her looks, people somehow find it reasonable to openly accuse her of doing something as crazy as waxing her infant’s eyebrows. They unfairly assume that because Kim probably gets waxed and tweezed on a daily basis, she is putting her child through the same kinds of ordeals.

If it weren’t for the relative anonymity of social media, this would never be the case. Kim Kardashian (and Kanye, for that matter) may have her fair share of questionable character traits, but we very seriously doubt she would take hot wax to her baby’s skin.



What do you think of this whole debacle? Sound off in the comments below!