North West’s Designer Clothes: Lanvin, Alexander Wang, Céline, and More

In case you weren’t aware, Kim Kardashian is such a fashion star now. Since beau Kanye West has entered her life, Kimmy has made vast efforts to upgrade her style from your standard bandeau dress to custom creations by the likes of Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. And now, she’s made it clear that her new knack for fashion extends to her barely four-month-old daughter North West.

Kim took to Instagram this morning to share shots of all the designer duds being shipped to little baby Nori on a regular basis. They include: Tisci’s “it” Bambi T-shirt customized to fit a tiny baby’s body, a full set of girly frocks from Lanvin’s Alber Elbaz, and (of course) a leather lab coat from one of Daddy’s favorite designer brands, Maison Martin Margiela.

Not to be discounted, of course, are the Alexander Wang dress and Céline slip-on sneakers also gifted to the newest member of the Kardashian Klan. See all the pieces North will likely be rocking before she turns one year old (plus customized, hand-written notes from the designers) below!