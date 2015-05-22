North West has every top designer in the world at her disposal, and she’s already been spotted wearing everything from Givenchy to YSL. But let’s be real, she may the spawn of Kimye, but the kid’s only two, and no body‘s going to get in the way of her dressing like a ballerina.

Whether she’s getting snapped by the paparazzi out and about on the hip of one of her famous parents, or photographed for mom Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram, little Nori loves looking like a ballerina. Not that we can blame her of course, Kimye’s kid pulls off a tutu and ballet slippers like no one else.

Take a look at all the times North West was the world’s cutest ballerina–it’s just too cute.

1. While out in New York with mom, whose outfit looks kind of similar.

2. While hanging out with teddy at home.

Photo: @kimkardashian

3. While brushing up on her piano skills.

Photo: @kimkardashian

4. While heading to dance class in LA with dad.