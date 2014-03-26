North West Peed on Kanye During Family’s Vogue Shoot

Kim Kardashian (looking chic as ever in a sheer Rachel Roy number) appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last night, and—since the reality star comes from a family of oversharers—it should come as no surprise that the she revealed some hilarious stories about her family and fiancé, Kanye West. For starters, the couple’s daughter, North West, apparently peed on her rapper dad during the family’s Vogue shoot.

After host Seth Meyers showed a picture from the Vogue spread of the future husband and wife lounging on a couch with North West, Kardashian laughed and revealed that North (who is seriously adorable) peed on Kanye at that precise moment. “North peed on Kanye in that shot,” she says of the image. “He was trying to tell me. I had to get up and clean him off.”

Photos: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Of course, the cover has brought forth many haters —including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Naomi Campbell—but Kim is embracing the milestones represented by the cover and told Meyers that the photo shoot was a dream come true.

“Honestly, I felt like the real-life Carrie Bradshaw,” she told Meyers. “It was like the Sex and the City moment where you’re doing a shoot for Vogue and trying on wedding gown. Just to be in the same name as so many amazing people that have been on the cover is such an honor … And to have Anna Wintour pick us, and I know it’s the first of a lot. They were telling us, Kanye is the first rapper to be on, and I’m the first reality person to be on, and the first interracial couple. All of these just mean so much to Kanye and I.”

Watch the full clip below!