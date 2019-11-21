Rihanna Picked Normani To Be Savage x Fenty’s First-Ever Brand Ambassador & Wow

If you ask us, Normani deserves the world—and Rihanna seems to agree. Rihanna recruited Normani for a Savage x Fenty campaign, making Normani the lingerie brand’s first-ever brand ambassador. This is major news for Normani, who broke the internet just (*checks notes*) 97 short days ago with the music video for her single “Motivation.”

Normani and Rihanna have collaborated before. Rihanna asked Normani to dance at her Savage x Fenty runway show at New York Fashion Week in September, and Normani obviously killed it because she doesn’t know how to do anything else. Now, Rihanna has gone a step further by signing Normani as Savage x Fenty’s very first brand ambassador. Honestly, we couldn’t imagine a better woman for the job! In an interview with Vogue, Normani explained what it felt like to land this role: “I was very excited and really honored, especially that the ask came from Rihanna herself,” she said. “I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me.”

Normani’s first job as brand ambassador? Starring in the Savage x Fenty holiday campaign, which just debuted on Vogue today. Warning: This photo might break your eyes.

Like the rest of the world, Normani has looked up to Rih “for a very, very long time,” making this campaign all the more exciting. “I think that [Rihanna] has made it sexy to be yourself,” Normani told Vogue. “I feel like she pushes the needle, she’s always creating her own narrative and helping move music forward.”

The Savage x Fenty campaign is just one of several exciting new projects in the works for Normani right now. She was also picked to be an advisor on The Voice Season 17, and she plans on releasing her album sometime next year.

If all goes to plan, we’ll be attempting to learn Normani’s latest impossible dance moves in our Savage x Fenty lingerie in the mirror this time next year!