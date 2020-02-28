View this post on Instagram
@normani is a superstar in the making who counts Rihanna and Janet Jackson as fans. Right now, she’s figuring out what it means to be on her own. “I’m at a loss for words because it’s just all of the women that made up who I am,” she says. “They respect what I do. Like, they actually respect what I do and want me to win." Click the link in our bio to read our cover story on the singer. #WomenShapingTheFuture Photograph by @campbelladdy Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @rokaelbeauty Nails by @yvett_g Styled by @v.msmith Fashion Editor @lovingrachel
Normani Is Finally Addressing Camila Cabello’s ‘Devastating’ Racist Posts About Her
Photo: Shutterstock.
Normani doesn’t owe anyone the labor of explaining this, but after several misconstrued attempts to address this situation, she’s speaking out clearly. Normani’s reaction to Camila Cabello’s racist tweets arrived in the form of an official statement via email to Rolling Stone, where the burgeoning pop diva was interviewed for their March 2020 cover story.
Normani, 23, opened up about how “devastating” it was to see Camila, 22, launching racist statements at her in the past. She decided to set the record straight once and for all with her latest interview. “I want to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past,” she wrote. “I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story.”
Normani has been the victim of hateful, racist comments at the hands of Harmonizers and Camila’s fans alike. It hasn’t stopped her from becoming Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty ambassador or from stunting on us all during her MTV Video Music Awards’ performance, but that also doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected her.