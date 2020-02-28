Normani Is Finally Addressing Camila Cabello’s ‘Devastating’ Racist Posts About Her

Normani doesn’t owe anyone the labor of explaining this, but after several misconstrued attempts to address this situation, she’s speaking out clearly. Normani’s reaction to Camila Cabello’s racist tweets arrived in the form of an official statement via email to Rolling Stone, where the burgeoning pop diva was interviewed for their March 2020 cover story.

Normani, 23, opened up about how “devastating” it was to see Camila, 22, launching racist statements at her in the past. She decided to set the record straight once and for all with her latest interview. “I want to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past,” she wrote. “I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story.”

“I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community,” she said. “This represents a day in the life for us. I have been tolerating discrimination far before I could even comprehend what exactly was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been geared towards me for many years solely because of the color of my skin.” The “ Motivation ” singer then addressed Camila’s comments directly. “It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me,” she admitted. “It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat.”