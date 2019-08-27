Normani Just Became An Icon With That Stellar AF MTV VMAs Performance

She didn’t come to play with you girls. Normani’s MTV VMAs “Motivation” performance proves that she’s here to stay. Fresh off of her sensational music video that paid homage to the early 2000s–giving love to legends like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez–the Fifth Harmony member just hit the VMAs stage for the very first time as a solo artist and she showed up and showed out.

With jaw-dropping dance moves and angelic vocals–our sis OWNED the stage making everyone and their mama proud. Normani was nominated for Best R&B Video for her song, “Waves” and she proved with her very first solo performance that she was ready to take everything that is coming her way–she deserves. As a former gymnast–her “Motivation” performance proves she still remembers all of her iconic moves.

Fans of Normani have been waiting for weeks for the performance. One Twitter user declared, “Motivation is projected to debut at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100, in under a week, the video has reached 20 million views and 1 million likes on Youtube and Normani’s #VMAs performance on Monday is gonna go down in history as one of the best!!.”

Another declared, “Normani’s vmas performance will be her best performance ever. Yes it will probably even be better than the BBMA’s performance in 2018.”

Clearly, Normani just lived up to all of the hype. Watch her performance for yourself below.

Twitter is beside themselves and honestly, we cannot blame them.