Normani Weighed in on Camila Cabello’s Feud With Fifth Harmony & Her Response Is Everything

Nothing to fear, Harmonizers. Normani reacted to Camila Cabello’s Fifth Harmony feud from the past and assured that there’s no bad blood between any of the members. The “Motivation” singer, 23, was asked about 5H’s past beef with Camila, 22, in an interview with Fader, where she shut down any speculation and the now-disbanded girl group doesn’t get along.

“We’re all on good terms,” Normani said when asked if Camila gave 5H notice that she was going to leave the group in December 2016. “Conversations have obviously been had. I spoke to [Camila] at Billboard Music Awards. I saw her again at the VMAs, and no bad blood at all.”

Feud rumors between Camila and 5H started in September 2016 when the “Havana” singer left a concert in the middle of the show due to an anxiety attack, leaving the four other members to perform alone. Three months later, in December, 5H announced that Camila had decided to leave the group. “After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the band wrote in a statement. The post caused firestorm between Camila and her former members, as they went back and forth over what actually went down.

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” Camila wrote on Twitter in response. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

Fans accused 5H of shading Fifth Harmony at the 2017 MTV VMAs the next year, when the group had an anonymous fifth member fall off the stage. Since then, it seems like Camila and 5H have mended their wounds. Camila and Normani reunited at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where they took a selfie together. The two also crossed paths at the 2019 MTV VMAs, where they both performed.

Whether that means a potential 5H reunion in the future or not, we’re happy to see that there’s no more bad blood in the group.