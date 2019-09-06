It’s Official—Normani Just Joined Your Favorite Singing Competition Show

In mid-August, we were blessed with Normani’s new single, “Motivation,” which was easily one of the best dance videos of the year! In addition to her recent success and jaw-dropping VMA performance, it’s been officially announced that Normani will be an advisor on The Voice Season 17. Normani’s experience on The X-Factor back in 2012 more than qualifies her as Kelly Clarkson’s advisor, who’s obviously no stranger to singing competitions herself.

As a refresher, Kelly Clarkson has been coaching on NBC’s The Voice since Season 14, and she was the winner of American Idol’s first season in 2002. That means that with both Clarkson and Normani, the new contestants are in for a treat! September 23, 2019, cannot come soon enough! But before the season premiere, you must see this hilarious video that Kelly Clarkson posted on her Instagram page.

Yesterday, she announced via Instagram that Normani would be her advisor during the new season. Now, we’ve all had our share of creative Insta-announcements, but this one with Kelly Clarkson attempting to bounce a purple and white basketball off the side of her hip, knees and booty is perfection!

“Mine looked a little different; it’s fine,” Clarkson says, comparing her choreography to Normani’s. She continues to praise the former Fifth Harmony star: “I’m so excited that she’s my advisor this season on The Voice. She kills it, y’all. I cannot wait for y’all to see this season. She was so helpful.”

Clarkson’s moves may need a little more motivation, but at the very least, I think we might have an alternative #NormaniChallenge on our hands!