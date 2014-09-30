Norma Kamali’s Advice to Rising Designer Kaelen Haworth

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

All month, we’ve been profiling ground-breaking influencers like designer Norma Kamali, and in keeping with our motto, “Style to the People,” we’re thrilled that each amazing woman in our series is also bringing her insight to a rising star in her field. In this case, Kamali met with emerging designer Kaelen Haworth, who impressively launched her namesake collection only 9 months after graduation.

Norma Kamali’s four-decade long career has paved the way for generations of designers to feel empowered, be inspired, and get creative. So it was only natural that emerging designer Kaelen Haworth sit down with her to learn the ropes from a pro. Norma encourages Kaelen to think outside of the box creatively and not be afraid to expand her brand to other fields besides clothing. “Design is not just about wrapping the body, design is really much more. I find the more things you do creatively, the more creative you become,” Norma shares.

