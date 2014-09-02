Norma Kamali: ‘A Woman That is Empowered is Invincible’

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ki7ueQy0Ltk]

Ten years after first starting a career in fashion with her husband, Norma Kamali ended her marriage and left everything she had with just $95 in her bank account. Her brand remained, however, and she added a new mantra—”OMO” for “On My Own”—to her logo.

Now, OMO Norma Kamali is a free-thinking clothing brand that has inspired a new breed of confident women for nearly 40 years. How did she do it? Simply put, she says: “A woman this is empowered is invincible.”

Kamali captures a sense of confidence in her clothing, and says that her mission is to instill that kind of empowered thinking in women—not only in terms of what they wear, but how they live their lives. She constantly asks herself, “What can we do to help women learn a craft, be self sufficient, and empowered by having this ability to take care of their families and bring pride and self esteem back to her?”

