Want: A Basic Black and White Striped Swimsuit Fit For The French Riviera

What: A simple black and white striped maillot with a low scooped back.

Why: As much as we love swimsuits with enticing cuts and interesting details, sometimes it’s the most basic styles that deliver the most bang for our buck. There’s something incredibly chic—and mildly Parisian—about this striped suit, whether lounging poolside at a fabulous hotel, or just hanging at your local beach for the day.

How: We’re envisioning this striped swimsuit with little else than a glossy fire-engine red manicure and a chic Panama hat. Tres (tres!) chic.

Norma Kamali William Striped Swimsuit, $235; at Net-a-Porter

