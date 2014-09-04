Norma Kamali Chats Innovation and Design with Rising Star Kaelen Haworth

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9d0ybRvmpI]

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

All month, we’ve been profiling ground-breaking influencers like designer Norma Kamali, and in keeping with our motto, “Style to the People,” we’re thrilled that each amazing woman in our series is also bringing her insight to a rising star in her field. In this case, Kamali met with emerging designer Kaelen Haworth, who impressively launched her namesake collection only 9 months after graduation.

Norma Kamali’s four-decade long career has paved the way for generations of designers to feel empowered, be inspired, and get creative. So it was only natural that emerging designer Kaelen Haworth sit down with her to learn the ropes from a pro. A provocateur in her own right, Kaelen had two major internships—at Jenni Kayne and Stella McCartney—under her belt before graduating from Parsons and launching her line at New York Fashion Week the next year.

Kaelen is a young designer who is unafraid to take risks and make bold choices when it comes to her clothing line. “I love interesting fabrics and having something that feels a little bit different, a little bit distinctive” Kaelen shares. “A lot of the time I come up with ideas I want to try knowing they might not work.”

This sense of bravery is also where Norma finds inspiration in herself. “Yes, that’s where innovation comes in,” she says, “and all of a sudden something completely different comes out that is innovative and directional and sets you on another path.”

