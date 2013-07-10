Want: A Conversation-Starting Norma Kamali Charm Necklace

What: A chic cluster of customizable dog tags, crystals, and a beach-ready fish charm, including a powerful message as part of designer Norma Kamali’s Stop Objectification campaign. “Empower yourself. Bring awareness to the frequency and pain of objectification. Share your stories, start the cleanse.”

Why: “They are a conversation starter,” Kamali tells StyleCaster of the charms. “The goal is to inspire women to share their stories and experiences of objectification. By sharing, they free themselves of the humiliation and embarrassment experienced through objectification, and this starts to reverse the insidious effect it has on self-esteem. When a woman feels good about herself she can do anything. That is empowerment! In order for women to be empowered they can’t have self-esteem issues that can take them down. By telling a friend immediately when an incident of objectification occurs and by sharing stories, we can eliminate the corrosive effect of objectification.”

How: “By combining the charms and other trinkets, the necklace can be as simple as one dog tag or a combination of crystals and charms that are classic and timeless,” Kamali tells StyleCaster. “I wear mine every day!”

Stop Objectification Charms, $36 to $85; at Kamali Kulture